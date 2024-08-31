EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME traded up $7.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.78. The stock had a trading volume of 552,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

