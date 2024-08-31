Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Dundee stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.