Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.18. 3,453,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,002. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

