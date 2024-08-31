Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Stock Position Raised by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

