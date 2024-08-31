Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.7% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 412,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

