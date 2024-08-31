Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 406,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.