DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,717. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

