Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 52,500 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

SVM stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.13. 576,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

