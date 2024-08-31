DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,295 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of DaVita worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in DaVita by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.92. 1,077,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $156.44.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

