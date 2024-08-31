Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 109.1% in August

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dalrada Financial Trading Down 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 103,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
About Dalrada Financial
