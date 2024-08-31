Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 109.1% in August

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 103,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

