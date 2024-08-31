Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 2,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.