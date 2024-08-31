Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,703,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 438,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

