D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $233,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

DHI stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

