Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGY. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

EGY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,976. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

