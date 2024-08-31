Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 1.39% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 12,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

