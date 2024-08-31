Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

CBOE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.69. 1,001,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,461. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.