Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,293 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 1,398,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,459. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

