Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,314 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 74,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $4,341,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 78,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $256.08. 2,386,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

