Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,621 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after acquiring an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 470,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.41. 1,652,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.