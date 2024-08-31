Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,579. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

