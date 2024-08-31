Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,210,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $50.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

