Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $568.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,266. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $569.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

