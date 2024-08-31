Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 615,779 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 615,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in TIM by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TIM by 814.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 536,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

