Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 52,128 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 133,087 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 789,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 174,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,303,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,655,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

