Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,046,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

