Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 484,512 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

