Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

