Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

