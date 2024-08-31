Crewe Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

