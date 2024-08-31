Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,869. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

