Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.20. The company had a trading volume of 579,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,835. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.96.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

