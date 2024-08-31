Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $162.78. 648,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $286,864.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,070,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,702,431.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

