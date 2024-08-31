Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $62,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $98,876,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $69,282,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 3,572,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

