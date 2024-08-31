Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.04. 940,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $443.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

