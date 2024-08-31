Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. 919,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,860. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

