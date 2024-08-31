Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.94. 1,430,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $105.57 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

