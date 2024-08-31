Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. 5,559,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

