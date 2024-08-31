Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,471 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

IAU stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.