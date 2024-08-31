Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

