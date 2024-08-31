Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,477 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.23. 408,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

