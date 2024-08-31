Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 252.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,203 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 6,565,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

