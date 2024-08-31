Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,676,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,869. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

