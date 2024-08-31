Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

