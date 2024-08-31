Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,022 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $689,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $6,362,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,526.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 173,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,244 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 398,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,977,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446,324. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

