Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,866,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.53. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $332.22.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

