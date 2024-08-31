Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,447,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STWD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.