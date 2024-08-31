Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,484 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,833. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

