Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,846 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock remained flat at $78.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

