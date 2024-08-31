Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $64,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.46. 8,623,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,458. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.