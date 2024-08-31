Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $78.20 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.44% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $78,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 338,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

